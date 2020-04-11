US coronavirus: Fema official says masks and gloves are on the way to hospitals – as it happened

Donald Trump held a press conference on Sunday evening to lay out what his administration has been doing to address the coronavirus and what the weeks ahead hold for the United States.
Here are some key points:
- Trump says he’s seeing glimmers of hope, “light at the end of the tunnel” thanks to work of medical workers and Americans’ social distancing.
- Fauci reiterated this is going to be a very bad week as the curve flattens, but that they hope that it will get better in the weeks after. After the peak, mitigation is key to make sure it doesn’t rebound.
- Trump repeatedly says Americans should try the untested drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, said his administration has ordered 29m doses to be distributed across the United States.
- Fema is airlifitng supplies to affected states, including millions of masks, gloves, and sterile gowns.
- Trump took the opportunity to take digs at the governor of Illinois, CNN and a reporter from the Associated Press, calling CNN “fake news” for asking about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and telling the AP reporter, “You should be thanking them, not always asking wise guy questions.”
Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the national Institute of Health, spoke further on Trump’s messaging that we are seeing a “light at the end of the tunnel”, and how to reconcile that statement with previous reports this would be the worst week for the coronavirus pandemic in the US thus far.
“When we see a flattening of cases, you don’t see the realization of that until two weeks later,” he said. “So this is probably going to be a very bad week – we are always talking about a two-and-a-half week lag time between when we see results.”
Trump said despite CDC guidelines changing to encourage Americans to wear masks in public, he won’t be wearing one any time soon.
“I would wear a mask if I thought it was important,” he said.
When asked if he will refrain from interacting with Pence to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Trump joked, “I don’t breathe when I’m with him.”
Trump and Pence shared the stage for the entirety of questioning on Sunday.
After a rambling response from another question about hydroxychloroquine, Trump calls CNN “fake news”, and we have moved back to science.
When asked how sure we can be about numbers and models, Deborah Birx said the experiences of Spain and Italy can work as a model for what we can expect in the United States.
“After four weeks of mitigation we are starting to see these countries coming across their apex,” she said. “This is promising for us.”
When asked why he is promoting hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for coronavirus, Trump said again, “What do they have to lose?”
“We don’t have time to take a couple years to test it out,” he said.
Despite saying there is a “glimmer of hope” in the fight against coronavirus, Trump agreed with warnings from the US surgeon general who said Americans will face a “Pearl Harbor moment” in the next week.
“Hopefully we can get this over with,” he said. “This is a horrible thing for the whole world, we are one of 182 countries affected by this.”
Trump said he has not spoken to Boris Johnson today after hearing he was going to the hospital.
“He’s a great gentleman, I just hope he’s OK,” he said.
The Army Corps of Engineers is constructing extra hospital bed space in McCormick Place, an events center in Chicago. Some 500 beds have been installed there and 2,500 more are set to be installed, Pence said.
Pence said 3,000 patients at the Henry Ford hospital in Detroit will be participating in a formal study to determine the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.
Vice-president Mike Pence is taking the stage now.
“We are truly blessed to have the kind of leadership we have,” he said, referencing the members of the coronavirus task force that spoke previously.
Now John Polowczyk, who leads Fema’s supply chain task force, is discussing the distribution of supplies across the US.
He said 2.8m masks and 11.8m gloves are en route to be distributed to hospitals and nursing homes.
Polowczyk said at Trump’s command FEMA is also distributing hydroxychloroquine to pharmacies.
The presser has been turned over to Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.
She noted that after four weeks of mitigation in Spain and Italy they are seeing the pandemic slow. The White House is hoping to see similar effects in the US in coming weeks.
“Over the next week, although we’ll see rising number of cases of people who lose their lives to this illness, we are also hopeful we will see a stabilization of cases across these large metro areas where the outbreak began several weeks ago,” she said.
Trump again claims we are seeing the disease peak in coming days.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said. “Hopefully in the not-too-distant future we will be proud of the job we all did.”
Trump said the US is close to a vaccine.
“We are very far down the line on vaccines, we’ll see how that all works,” he said. “Johnson and Johnson’s doing a great job and working very hard, a vaccine would be great therapy a therapy. We’ll see what happens.”
Dr Anthony Fauci has repeatedly said a vaccine is at least a year away.
After promoting unproven cures for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine and azythromicin, Trump hedges: “What do I know? I’m not a doctor,” he said.
Trump said the US has ordered 29m pills of hydroxychloroquine and wondered what Americans “have to lose” by taking the drug. My colleague Oliver Milman wrote about why the malaria medication may not be the miracle cure Trump is hoping for:
Trump claims the coming days will be the “peak” of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
“Our warriors in this life and death battle are the incredible doctors and nurses and health care workers on the frontline of the fight,” he said. “We pledge to them our eternal gratitude and everlasting support.”