US coronavirus toll surpasses 25,000: Study

WASHINGTON

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. surpassed the 25,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University tally Tuesday.

The university’s running tally counted 25,239 deaths and 598,670 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths from the virus after Italy reported 21,067, followed by Spain with 18,056.

Nearly 45,000 patients have recovered in the U.S., according to data.

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic, with 10,834 deaths and more than 202,000 cases, followed by New Jersey at 2,805 deaths and 68,800 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are nearly 2 million confirmed infections globally with more than 125,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 470,700 have recovered.