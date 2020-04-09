US Covid-19 cases now account for almost ONE THIRD of global total

The US now has almost a third of all Covid-19 patients in the world, as the AFP tally states that the global rating tops 1.5 million, while Johns Hopkins University reports 1,485,981 cases.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story reported that, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the global infection figure had surpassed 1.5 million on Wednesday. The center later revised its figure back below this threshold, to 1,485,981 at time of this update.

Worldwide cases of coronavirus now stand at over 1,485,900, according to the latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Fatalities from the virus also rose to 88,538. The US has become the most infected country, seeing a major jump in cases this week. There are over 432,438 cases, and the death toll surpassed 14,808 on Thursday, with Wednesday’s death toll the highest since the outbreak began in the US.

New York has become the epicenter of the disease as the worst hit in the US, with Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing a record 779 new deaths on Tuesday. Over 6,000 people have died in the state from the virus, where confirmed cases exceed 140,000. Though the death rate continues to skyrocket in the state, Cuomo insists the curve is being flattened because hospital admissions have been declining.

Despite the jump in cases and fatalities in the US, Italy remains the worst hit with 17,669 deaths recorded. The pandemic shows little signs of slowing down in Europe, where countries like Spain continue to experience jumps in the number of cases. Spain currently has 148,220 confirmed cases, the second highest number of infections in the world.

Out of the worldwide cases, more than 330,782 patients are considered fully recovered.

