US: Dow, S&P 500 open lower, retreat from record highs

ANKARA

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 opened lower on Monday, due to rising volatility, retreating from their record high levels seen on Friday closing.

The blue-chip Dow was fell 33 points, or 0.1%, to 33,766 with IBM and Walt Disney falling 0.5% each.

The S&P 500 was down 4 points to 4,124 at 9.45 a.m. EDT (1345GMT) despite Tesla soaring 2.7%.

The Nasdaq was also down 73 points, or 0.5%, to 13,822 with AMC Entertainment and GameStop down 7.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

The VIX volatility index was on the rise once again as the fear index gained 5.8% to 17.66 level.

US dollar index was down by 0.1% to $92.08, but the yield on 10-Year US Treasury bonds rose 0.8% to 1.680 level.

After testing the $60,000 resistance level several times since March 13, Bitcoin broke above the critical level during the weekend. The top cryptocurrency was at $60,390 at the time with a market value of $1.13 trillion.