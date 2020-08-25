US election 2020 latest news: President Trump officially nominated for re-election by the Republican Party

PRESIDENT Donald Trump was nominated for re-election by the Republican Party during the first day of the party’s convention.

Shortly after receiving the nomination on Monday, Trump took to the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina, as people cheered, “Four more years!”

Although Democrat Joe Biden has dominated recent polls, so did Hillary Clinton before Trump’s 2016 victory.

Republicans are hoping their man can pull off another dramatic win, while Democrats are looking to the former VP Biden to make Trump a one-term president and turn Congress blue.

The coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter protests have added to the uncertainty of a political race that sharply divides the country.

We’ll be with you for the next 69 days and beyond, through the daily ups and downs, the debates, and the election day itself to see who will walk into the Oval Office in January 2021 as US president.

TRUMP’S KIDS FOR PREZ?

Trump kids have been added to the big names in the 2024 race as Melania delivers keynote speech at Tuesday’s RNC.

Betfair, the world’s largest international online sports betting providers, has laid down some odds for the Trump children’s Oval Office rise.

Donald Jr and Ivanka Trump are seen as the most likely Trump offspring to follow in their father’s footsteps at 50/1, while Eric Trump is priced at 80/1 and Tiffany Trump is 100/1.

‘IT’S NOT UP TO TRUMP’

Al Gore has said that if Trump refuses to leave office in the event that he loses, the military will run him out.

“It’s important to say that it’s really not up to him,” the former presidential candidate who lost out to George W. Bush in 2000. “I hear people saying, ‘Well, would he accept that decision?’ Well, it doesn’t matter because it’s not up to him.

“Because at noon on January 20th, if a new president is elected … the police force, the Secret Service, the military, all of the executive branch officers, will respond to the command and the direction of the new president.”

MELANIA TO SPEAK AT RNC

Melania Trump will deliver her Rose Garden address on the second day of the virtual Republican National Convention.

Tonight, GOP members will focus on contentious issues like abortion and immigration after ominously warning of “radical liberals” yesterday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky, Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt Gov Jeanette Nuñez and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi are also going to speak.

ELECTION USES FORD FIELD

Ford Field in Allen, Michigan, will be used as a receiving boards location on Election Night in November, ESPN reported.

A receiving board checks check ballot returns, reviews paperwork from precincts on voting day, and is “an independent board established to ensure the recountability of election precincts,” according to the Michigan state website.

MAIL-IN VOTING IS ‘FINE,’ SAYS TRUMP AIDE

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said he’s comfortable with mail-in voting in places where it’s been used before.

“I think in the states in which mail-in voting has already occurred, it’s fine by me,” Bill Stepien said, reported Politico.

“They’ve shown in most instances that it works — it’s been proven over years.”

TRUMP 2020 IS ‘YUGE’

New campaign-finance records have revealed just how enormous Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign has become.

The Wall Street Journal reported that through the end of July, it had already had spent $323 million.

The newspaper noted that this is more than the $321.8 million it spent on the whole 2016 election cycle.

The gargantuan amount is also more than the $258 million Hillary Clinton’s campaign spent through July 2016.

HILLARY: ‘DON’T CONCEDE, JOE!’

In an interview with The Circus on Showtime, Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden not to concede in the November election.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out,” she said.

“Eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Her comments come as Trump continues to promote unsupported claims about a “rigged” election if the Democrats win.

DEM DESTRUCTION

Efforts to strike an optimistic tone were overshadowed by talk that Biden would destroy America at the RNC last night.

Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida likened the prospect of Biden’s election to a horror movie as Americans prepare to cast their ballots.

“They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door,” he said.

‘ROADMAP TO DISASTER’

Trump decried voting fraud again on Twitter.

“For our Country to be sending 80 million UNSOLICITED BALLOTS is very unfair and a roadmap to disaster,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“Even recent small and easier to control elections which did this are a catastrophic disaster. Fraudulent & missing Ballots like never seen before. 20% and 30% off. STOP!”

‘GENERAL IN MEME WARS’

Donald Trump Jr calls himself “general in meme wars” and blasts Joe Biden for “approving riots” during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Don Jr took to Instagram on Monday night to issue a thinly-veiled dig at his dad’s Dem rival – with a meme.

COUPLE WHO WAVED GUNS IN ST. LOUIS WARN OF LAWLESSNESS UNDER BIDEN

The St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in June warned of a dangerous United States with lawlessness if Joe Biden became president during their RNC airtime.

Democrats and Joe Biden “would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods,” Patty McCloskey said virtually while next to her husband Mark on their couch.

The McClosekeys, who have been charged with brandishing their guns in relation to the June incident, doubled down on Republican efforts to paint Democrats as wanting to destroy the suburbs.

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats America,” Patty said.

TRUMP WARNS OF RED SCARE

As the first night of the Republican National Convention kicks off, President Trump spoke before a crowd of supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina and told them China will “own this country” should Joe Biden become president.

“They took advantage of us because we didn’t have smart enough people to see,” Trump said of China, adding the United States “built China” by giving the country hundreds of billions of dollars over the past three decades.

Trump is set to speak on every day of the RNC and will give his final address on the White House lines.

MICHAEL COHEN SAYS TRUMP CAN’T FIX IT

The president’s former fixer starred in a new ad that aired during the Republican National Convention Monday night, in which he told Americans Donald Trump can’t “fix” it.

“Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted, and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters,” Michael Cohen narrates as black and white images of himself and the president flash on screen.

Democratic super PAC American Bridge released the video set to cause a record break during the first night of the RNC.

BIDEN EXPRESSES REGRETS OVER ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ COMMENT

JOE Biden regretted saying ‘you ain’t black’ if you vote for Donald Trump over him and accused the president of denigrating African Americans.

The Democratic presidential nominee admitted his mistake on live TV in the first interview with his running mate Kamala Harris.

“I shouldn’t have said it,” Biden told journalist Robin Roberts during an exclusive interview that is set to air Monday night on ABC.

Biden went on and said that “there’s a fundamental difference between Donald Trump and me on the issue of race across the board.”

SECRET RECORDINGS

Melania Trump’s ex-friend has secretly recorded tapes of her trash-talking Donald Trump and Ivanka, a bombshell book revealed.

Former staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is releasing a book which claims she has recordings of Melania deriding the president and his family.

According to a journalist Yashar Ali, the surreptitious tapes will be mentionedin in Wolkoff’s book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.”

DON A ROLL

Trump tells crowd to chant ’12 more years’ as he’s officially nominated for re-election by Republicans at Charlotte convention.

“If you want to really drive them crazy, say twelve more years,” Trump told the crowd.

A handful of people in the audience began to chant, “Twelve more years” as others cheered.

On Monday, 336 delegates participated in a roll-call vote nominating President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second-term.

Pence thanked the delegates in person and told viewers “We’re going to make America great again. Again.”

GOP REVOLT

Nearly 30 former Republican senators, congressmen and women joined together in a “Republicans for Biden” effort on Monday.

The list of supporters was released by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

The effort is to engage potential GOP supporters for Biden during the 2020 presidential election, Fox News reported.

An official from the Biden campaign told the news outlet that the endorsement from over two dozen Republicans is a “strong rebuke” of the Trump administration.

VEEP IMPACT

Asteroid named VP1 is hurtling towards Earth at an estimated 21,300 mph the night before 2020 presidential election.

The space rock has a one in 240 chance of striking on November 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

VP1 has been on the radar since November 2018 when it was first spotted by the Paloma Observatory in California.

SUPPORT FOR TRUMP IS GROWING

Betting markets suggested President Trump has closed the gap between him and Joe Biden by more than half as the Republican National Convention gets underway.

Trump now has a 43% chance to win election, up from 35% while Biden falls from 61% to 55% in space of a week, according to British bookmaker Betfair Exchange.

“Support for Donald Trump in the market is growing and The President is closing the gap on Joe Biden on a daily basis,” Betfair Exchange spokesperson Darren Hughes said.

“The sentiment continues to improve for a Trump second term, exemplified by the large-stakes bets being placed despite his odds shortening.””

KELLYANNE CONWAY QUITS

Kellyanne Conway is resigning form her position as President Trump’s adviser “to spend time with family.”

Her shocking decision comes just one day after her daughter Claudia said her mom’s job “ruined” her life.

Conway wrote to Twitter on Sunday night: “I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans,” the longtime Republican pollster and political consultant said in her official statement.

REPUBLICANS BRUSH OFF SECRET RECORDING



Republicans have brushed off the secret recording of Trump’s sister calling him a “liar” with “no principles” as nothing more than “sibling rivalry”.

Trump’s aides defended the president calling the remarks “politics as usual” after Maryanne Trump was heard calling her brother ‘cruel’ and confirming he cheated on his SATs.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller dismissed the idea that the recently leaked comments could impact swing voters or those on the fence about the November election.

“These are the people that know the president best,” NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd put to the top aide.

PELOSI SLAMS TRUMP FOR STALLING ON COVID RELIEF BILL

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Trump for stalling the coronavirus relief bill, and blamed the president for the pandemic’s rising death toll.

“More than 4 million have been added to the infection list because we paused,” Pelosi said on CNN’s State of the Union about delays in testing and tracing.

“Over 80,000 more people have died, because they paused.”

“Could we have saved all of those lives? Not all, but many,” Pelosi continued.

BIDEN LAUGHS OFF TRUMP’S ATTACKS

Joe Biden said he plans to show Donald Trump by his actions that he’s mentally fit to serve two terms as president.

“Watch me. Mr. President. Watch me,” said Biden , speaking with David Muir of the ABC show “World News Tonight” in an interview that airs Sunday.

Biden, responding to a question from Muir noting that Trump has slammed Biden as senile and “diminished,” also stuck up for running mate Kamala Harris.

“Look at us both. Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in,” Biden, 77, said.

TRUMP REVEALS ‘MAJOR THERAPEUTIC BREAKTHROUGH’

Donald Trump has revealed a “major therapeutic breakthrough” of convalescent plasma treatment for coronavirus patients.

The president announced the news at a Sunday press conference.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the convalescent plasma treatment.

The announcement comes one day after Trump accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of being part of the “deep state” and was holding up vaccine testing until after the election.

NEW YORK STATE TROOPERS ENDORSE TRUMP

The New York State Troopers Union endorsed President Trump in his run for re-election this November.

NYS Troopers PBA president Thomas Mungeer told the New York Post on Sunday that the president “has our back.”

“President Trump has supported us when so many people have turned against us,” he said.

He also added that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has turned his back on them.

The union represents 4,000 New York State Police Troopers.

The endorsement comes less than two weeks after New York City PBA president endorsed President Trump’s campaign.