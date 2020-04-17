US: Elizabeth Warren backs Joe Biden for president

WASHINGTON

Senator Elizabeth Warren became the latest high-profile Democrat to officially endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid Wednesday.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods,” the senator from the state of Massachusetts said in a pre-recorded video message.

“We can’t afford to allow Donald Trump to continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States,” she added.

Warren is just the latest former Democratic hopeful to lend her support. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who posed the most significant challenge to Biden’s pursuit of the nomination, did so last week following a series of disappointing primary results.

Warren’s campaign failed to gain traction during the primary season, and when Biden won her home state. followed closely by Sanders, on Super Tuesday, the loss signaled a death-blow for Warren’s bid.

She suspended her campaign shortly thereafter, but did not endorse fellow progressive Sanders, nor any other candidate until Wednesday.

Biden, who is now the presumptive Democratic candidate, has sought to pick up progressive voters who have been galvanized by Sanders’, and to a lesser extent Warren’s, campaigns.

Shortly after Sanders lent his endorsement during a livestreamed conversation, Biden implored Sanders backers to lend their support to ensure U.S. President Donald Trump is defeated in November’s polls, acknowledging he will “need to earn your votes.”

“I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment,” the establishment Democrat said. “I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed.”

Biden’s candidacy will not be formalized until this summer’s Democratic convention.