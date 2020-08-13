US envoy to thank Qatar for counterterrorism efforts

ANKARA

The US State Department said Wednesday its top counterterrorism official is headed to Qatar to thank Doha for efforts against terrorism and discuss additional steps.

Nathan Sales will voice Washington’s gratitude to Qatar “for its commitment to combating global terrorism and its dedication to a robust partnership with the United States on counterterrorism and security,” the agency said.

The visit comes as Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s chief political rival, seeks to isolate the tiny nation physically, economically and diplomatically from the world, splitting the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc on allegations Qatar supports terrorism — a charge Doha strongly rejects.

Sales will meet Qatari Attorney General Ali Bin Fetas al-Marri and other senior officials “to discuss Qatar’s role in combating the financing of terrorism, including implementation of its new Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism legislation, as well as Qatar’s active participation in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,” the department said.

Saudi Arabia is joined by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in its push against Doha.