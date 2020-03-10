US exploring NATO aid for Turkey in Idlib, says sanctions could be applied if Russia or Syria violate ceasefire – reports

Washington’s special envoy for Syria has signaled that the US is exploring NATO involvement in Idlib, and said that any violations of the truce in the Syrian province could be punished with sanctions, according to reports.

James Jeffrey arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to meet with NATO allies and discuss “ways to support Turkey’s security concerns,” the State Department said in a statement.

In a conference call with reporters, Jeffrey said that Washington is “looking” at what NATO can do for Turkey in Idlib, and that “everything is on the table.”

He reportedly warned that the United States could respond with sanctions if Russia or Syria violate the ceasefire brokered in Moscow between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

However, Jeffrey ruled out the use of ground troops should the ceasefire be broken. He also used the opportunity to say that Ankara must clarify its position on its purchase of Russian S-400 anti-air systems. The arms sale has been a major point of tension between Ankara and Washington, with the US urging Turkey to drop the deal and buy US-made Patriot missiles instead.

