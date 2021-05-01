US: Florida passes new voting restrictions

ANKARA

Florida on Thursday joined Georgia in passing new voting laws that seek fresh restrictions on vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes.

The bill determines where drop boxes can be placed and who can drop off a ballot, according to a report by NBC News. It also says that drop boxes cannot be moved 30 days before and should be opened under the watch of an election official.

With the new bill, voters will have to request to vote by mail more frequently.

It forbids the use of a private fund to pay election officials.

The legislation, one of the moves taken in Republican states following former President Donald Trump’s widespread voter fraud claims, was passed in the state House 77-40 and in the Senate 23-17.

The bill is poised to be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.