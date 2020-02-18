US lawmaker defends meeting with Iran FM in Munich

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday defended a weekend meeting he held with Iran’s foreign minister in Europe, after his actions were questioned in conservative media.

The Connecticut Democrat said his Saturday meeting with Mohammed Javad Zarif was important because it is “dangerous not to talk to one’s enemies.” Murphy said he wanted to see Zarif because there has been no U.S. diplomatic channel with Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago.

“I have no delusions about Iran – they are our adversary, responsible for the killing of thousands of Americans and unacceptable levels of support for terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East,” he wote in a Medium post.

Murphy’s meeting with Zarif was first reported in the conservative publication The Federalist. Asked about that report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday during a trip to Ethiopia that he hoped anyone who meets with Zarif would be reflecting the U.S. position with Iran.

“If they met, I don’t know what they said. I hope they were reinforcing America’s foreign policy, not their own,” Pompeo said, noting that the U.S. has long designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism and that it had recently shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran. Pompeo has criticized other Americans for meeting with Zarif, including his immediate predecessor, John Kerry.

Perhaps expecting criticism for the meeting from the administration, Murphy wrote that he “cannot conduct diplomacy on behalf of the whole of the U.S. government, and I don´t pretend to be in a position to do so. But if Trump isn´t going to talk to Iran, then someone should.”

Murphy said he raised numerous contentious issues in his conversation with Zarif on the sidelines of an international security conference in Munich, Germany. The meeting came as the Trump administration seeks to increasingly isolate Iran through the re-imposition of sanctions under its “maximum pressure campaign” on the Islamic republic.

Murphy has been a harsh critic of the administration’s policy toward Iran and said in a Medium post that he had raised the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq and told Zarif that despite differences, Congress and the administration are united in sending a message that any Iran-backed attack on American troops in Iraq would be “an unacceptable escalation.”

The senator also said he had raised Iran’s support for Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen and Americans held prisoner in Iran.