US markets: S&P 500 opens at record high, Dow gains

ANKARA

The S&P 500 opened at a new record high on Friday and the Dow Jones gained, but the Nasdaq retreated from its previous day of gains.

The blue-chip Dow was up 113 points, or 0.3%, to 33,617 with banking majors JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs adding 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

The S&P 500 rose to a new record of 4,100 by adding 3 points shortly after the opening bell at 9.41 a.m. EDT (1341GMT).

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, was down 71 points, or 0.5%, to 13,761 with technology Zoom Video, Uber, Twitter and GameStop all down more than 1% each.

The decline in tech stocks came as the VIX volatility index gained 1% to 17.12, however the fear index is still at its lowest level in more than a year.

US dollar index was also up by 0.2% to $92.26, while the yield on 10-Year US Treasury bonds rose 2.7% to 1.676 level.