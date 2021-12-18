US Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a Pennsylvania man wanted for sexual assault and kidnapping.

US Marshals are seeking the public’s help in locating John Vincent Watson, 45, a wanted fugitive, and are offering a reward of up to (dollar)5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to a news release, Watson is accused of kidnapping, sexual assault, and terroristic threats against a 14-year-old girl in Scranton last October.

Watson allegedly drove the victim to a Luzerne County apartment and two hotels, where the alleged abuse occurred, according to the Marshall Service.

Watson kidnapped the girl for three days, from October to November.

number twenty-five

She was able to call 911 and be rescued by Plains Township Police after he left a hotel room.

In a press release, US Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Martin Pane said, “The US Marshals Service and its task force partners seek the public’s assistance in the apprehension of this fugitive to ensure the victim can seek justice.”

“The alleged crimes are heinous.”

The US Marshals Service is seeking the public’s help in locating John Vincent Watson, 45, and is offering a reward of up to (dollar)5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

A Black male with black hair and brown eyes has been identified as the suspect.

Watson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Watson, according to the Marshals, should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the news release, Watson has connections throughout Pennsylvania as well as in Los Angeles.

Call the US Marshals Service at 877-WANTED2 if you have any information about Watson’s whereabouts.

The USMS Tips App is also available for sending tips.

The US Marshall stated that any information provided would be kept in strict confidence and that anonymity would be guaranteed.