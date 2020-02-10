US military confirms 2 troops killed & 6 injured in Afghanistan by ‘individual in Afghan uniform’

At least two US service members were killed and six others injured after an individual in “Afghan uniform” armed with a machine gun opened fire on a joint patrol in Afghanistan, the US military has confirmed.

The incident took place in Nangarhar province earlier on Saturday as a combined US and Afghan force was returning from a “key-leader engagement,” a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said in a late-night statement.

NEW, statement from US Forces-Afghanistan spox Col. Leggett: 2 US troops killed and six injured in Afghanistan after “an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.” pic.twitter.com/ZVM4rIXyYs — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) February 9, 2020

The wounded service members are receiving medical treatment at a US facility, Colonel Sonny Leggett added, sharing no details of their condition.

We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but given the uniform, there’s a possibility it was an insider “green-on-blue” attack. In addition, both the Taliban and affiliates of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists are active in Eastern Nangarhar province.

