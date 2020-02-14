US Navy seizes cache of ‘Iranian manufactured’ weapons in Arabian Sea – Pentagon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A US Navy ship seized 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles after boarding a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon claimed.

The weapons seized by the USS Normandy were reportedly components “of Iranian design and manufacture,” including three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, thermal imaging weapon scopes and other munitions and advanced weapons parts.

JUST IN: US Navy says it boarded a dhow in @CENTCOM AOR on 2/9 discovered a large weapons cache of “Iranian design & manufacture,” including 3 surface-to-air missiles, munitions & advanced weapons parts. Video of boarding here: https://t.co/RBWsZVIUiTpic.twitter.com/1RkS0wmOLY — W.J. Hennigan (@wjhenn) February 13, 2020

The Pentagon said the weapons were “identical” to cargo seized by the US last November, which had been bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in violation of a UN Security Council Resolution.

The statement said the vessel was boarded “in accordance with international law” while the US Navy was “conducting maritime security operations” in the area.

A video of the seizure shows a US boat approaching and boarding the vessel as the other seamen put their hands over their heads.

The weapons are currently “in US custody” and “awaiting final disposition.”

“International partner nations and organizations have also been invited to inspect the cache,” the statement said.

