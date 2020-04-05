US: New York records highest daily coronavirus deaths

WASHINGTON

The death toll of the novel coronavirus in New York state is reaching a staggering 3,000 fatalities, according to a tally released Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In all, 2,973 people have died, up 562 from the previous day, which is the highest single-day increase in the number of virus-related deaths to date, according to Cuomo.

The state has 102,863 confirmed infections, including 14,810 people who have been hospitalized with 3,731 individuals being treated in intensive care. But 8,886 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, an increase of 1,452 from Thursday.

Over half of the cases in New York are in New York City where 57,159 people have contracted the virus, a day-on-day increase of 5,350.

Cuomo pleaded with companies to make what is known as personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health workers, including masks, gowns and face shields, saying that he is signing an executive order that allows the state to take them and ventilators from institutions if they are not urgently needed and redirect them to medial services in need.

The organizations will then either receive their supplies back when the situation allows, or be reimbursed.

Roughly 20,000 health professionals have heeded the governor’s call to help New York as it grapples with the outbreak, a plea he made with the promise that the favor would be returned by New Yorkers when and if the time comes.

“When our urgent need is over we will help any community in this nation that needs it, because that outpouring has been there for us,” he said.