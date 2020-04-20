US newspaper issues 15 pages of coronavirus obituaries

ANKARA

The Boston Globe, an American daily newspaper, published 15 pages of coronavirus obituaries on its Sunday edition.

The Massachusetts-based newspaper’s grim coverage went viral on Twitter, with some putting attention on the severity of the situation and others criticizing President Donald Trump administration’s handling to the pandemic.

Italy was the first country that used obituaries for coronavirus deaths in mid-March when death toll was dramatically increasing. The Bergamo daily issued 10 pages of obituaries to raise awareness against the pandemic crisis.

The state has the third-highest case tally in the country with 38,077 and 1,706 deaths so far, following states of New Jersey and the epicenter New York, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has surged to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths with nearly 760,000 cases, 40,690 deaths and more than 71,000 recoveries.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.4 million confirmed infections globally and over 166,200 deaths, while 636,183 have recovered.