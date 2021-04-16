US, Norway agree to deepen security cooperation

ANKARA

The US and Norway on Friday have concluded an agreement on security which would deepen bilateral security cooperation between two nations, US State Department said.

Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA), which was signed in Oslo, builds on the 1951 NATO Status of Forces Agreement and gives further opportunities for American forces to train and exercise in Norway, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

It also promotes “improved interoperability” with Norwegian and other allied forces, Blinken continued.

“The SDCA reflects our commitment to reaffirming and reinvigorating America’s alliances to meet common security challenges and protect shared interests and values,” he said.

Describing the relations between the US and Norway as “decades of close” partnership, he said that two countries work together on “a wide range of issues important to both nations and to the rest of the world.”