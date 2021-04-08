US ‘not discussing’ China 2022 Olympics joint boycott

WASHINGTON

The US is not discussing a potential boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China with its allies, the White House said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration has “not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.”

“We, of course, consult closely with allies and partners at all levels to define our common concerns, and establish a shared approach, but there’s no discussion underway of a change in our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics,” she said.

The announcement comes one day after the State Department said its review of the US’ participation in the “Olympics, and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world.”

It said part of its concerns centered on Beijing’s “egregious human rights violations,” including what the US has determined to be its genocide of the Uyghur people.

The US-Sino relationship has also been rocked by the coronavirus as Washington has faulted Chinese officials for their handling of the pandemic in its early days, maintaining its actions contributed to the virus’ spread worldwide.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are slated to begin in February 2022 in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province.

Asked if American spectators would be encouraged to travel to the games, Psaki said “our hope is that enough people across the country, and hopefully around the world, have been vaccinated.”