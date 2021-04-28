US population surpassed 331M: 2020 census

WASHINGTON

The US population has reached 331,449,281, according to Census Bureau data released on Monday.

The data, submitted to US President Joe Biden, tracked a 7.4% increase from the last once-a-decade tally carried out in 2010.

According to data, the most populous state was California with 39,538,223 residents and the least populous was Wyoming with 576,851.

The headcount will be used to apportion each state’s share of seats in the House of Representatives.

Texas, which added the largest number of people since 2010, will gain two seats in the House after taking on nearly four million new residents since 2010. Five other states, including Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon will add one seat each.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will all lose one seat.