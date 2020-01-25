US prepares to evacuate all 1,000 of its citizens and diplomats from Wuhan

The United States government is planning to evacuate citizens from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan.

The US is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan.

The city, which has a population of around 11 million, is considered the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and has been placed effectively placed under quarantine since Thursday.

News of the evacuation came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide jumped to 1,396 on Saturday morning, including 42 fatalities.

The majority of the cases – and all deaths – have occurred in China.

The outbreak is believed to have originated in late December at a Wuhan supermarket that was illegally selling wildlife before travelers carried the virus to at least 11 other countries.

Some 57 million people across 15 Chinese cities are now on lockdown as officials work to slow the virus’ rapid spread.

Roughly 1,000 American citizens are thought to be in Wuhan.

A Boeing 767 jet, which carries around 230 people, is scheduled to carry diplomats from the American consulate as well as US citizens and their families, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

It is understood medical personnel will be on the flight to care for anyone who may have been infected by the virus and prevent it from spreading.

Washington was given approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days.

The US also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, it said.

In a tweet on Friday, President Donald Trump thanked President Xi Jinping and China for its ‘transparency’ in fighting coronavirus.

‘China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!’ Trump wrote.

On Friday, US health officials revealed they are testing 63 people in 22 states who showed symptoms that could be indicative of the coronavirus, including fever, cough and runny nose.

Two American cases have been confirmed so far – a Washington state man in his 30s who was diagnosed on January 20 and a 60-year-old woman in Chicago whose diagnosis was reported Friday.

Both patients had recently visited Wuhan and are said to be recovering well in hospital isolation.

The coronavirus strain, known as 2019-nCov, is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, a city 700 miles south of the capital of Beijing.

While preliminary research suggests the virus was passed to humans from snakes, Chinese health officials reported this week that some cases have been caused by human-to-human transmission increasing the risk of it spreading.

As of Friday, 1,368 cases have been reported in China and another 28 have been reported across 11 other countries: Thailand (4), Taiwan (3), Singapore (3), France (3), Malaysia (3), Japan (3), South Korea (2), Vietnam (2), Nepal (1), Australia (4) and the US (2).

American officials have said they expected to see an increase in the number of cases as possible infections have been reported across seven states.

Two people from Minnesota and three people from Michigan are currently being tested for coronavirus.

The patients from Michigan have reportedly agreed to remain in isolation until their tests results return, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Also being monitored are two college students, one from Texas A&M University and another from Tennessee Tech University.

For the Texas student, Brazos County Health District officials said the male had ‘mild’ symptoms that resembled the coronavirus and had traveled to Wuhan recently.

Results of tests will be announced to the public if the patient tests positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the patient is currently being kept isolated at home and that it is safe for student to attend classes.

‘This patient did travel to the area of concern in China within the last 14 days and thankfully had mild upper respiratory symptoms, and he was improving,’ said Dr Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Department.

‘I believe the time the patient presented at the emergency department, it was more out of concern,’ said Dr Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Health said it decided to test the student because he or she had ‘very mild symptoms’ and had a recent concerning travel history that met the criteria for testing.

No results have been confirmed and the student is being kept in isolation.

Los Angeles International Airport was also on high alert after a passenger who arrived on Wednesday was sent to hospital after he or she appeared to be ill.

The unnamed passenger arrived on an American Airlines flight from Mexico City around 7pm, reported CBS Los Angeles.

However, it remains unclear if the passenger is from Mexico City, or if they originated from another city.

Several people in California, particularly in Alameda County and the Bay Area, are also being examined to see if they have the virus that resembles SARS.

On Friday, North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services also reported that it is investigating a case.

The suspected patient arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on January 23 after having traveled to Wuhan but not to the seafood market to which many early cases have been linked, according to a news release.

Four other potential cases are also under investigation in New York state.

The UK has a consulate in Wuhan and it is not yet clear whether Britain and other countries will take similar steps to evacuate their citizens from the city.

In response to a request for comment from MailOnline, the Foreign Office refused to disclose how many diplomats are currently living in Wuhan.

‘We are monitoring the situation in China very closely. If there are any developments, this will be updated via FCO travel advice on GOV.UK,’ the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Thirteen Chinese cities, home to around 40million people, are reported to have followed Wuhan’s example and gone into some form of lockdown in the past 24 hours with public transport halted and roads closed.

A man living in Wuhan yesterday told MailOnline people there are ‘all trapped’ and and he fears he and his family will become infected if they aren’t allowed to leave the city.