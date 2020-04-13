US: Sanders ends White House bid, opening door to Biden

WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic candidate for the party’s nomination.

“I want to express to each of you my deep gratitude for helping to create an unprecedented grass-roots political campaign that has had a profound impact in changing our nation,” said Sanders during a live-streamed video message to supporters. “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.

“Together we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become, and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” he added. “The future of this country is with our ideas.”

He further congratulated Biden, whom he called a “very decent man,” pledging to work with him “to move our progressive ideas forward.”

The progressive Independent senator suffered a series of bitter primary defeats to Biden, who grew his coalition after successive moderate Democrats withdrew from the race and lent their support to the former vice president.

But Sanders, whose campaign galvanized droves of new voters who sought an alternative to the Democratic establishment, remained popular among young voters, Latinos and in left-leaning circles, even as his campaign was dealt significant setbacks at the polls.

Biden has fared well in predominantly black communities, riding momentum in that base to a successful victory in South Carolina where Feb. 29 he won his first contest even as Sanders continued to excel where his base remained strong, particularly in California, Washington, Nevada and Colorado.

Still, it was Biden who won major upsets in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and in Massachusetts, where his victory on Super Tuesday sealed the end of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy. After she dropped out of the race she refused to offer an endorsement to Sanders, her fellow progressive.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Biden is set to face in nationwide polls, lauded her decision to continue to stay in the race on Super Tuesday despite failing to win a single state, saying “If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!”

Biden lauded Sanders on Twitter, calling him “a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country.”

“It’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to,” he said, imploring Bernie’s supporters to lend support to his campaign ahead in November’s nationwide polls.

“I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed,” he said.

Biden’s candidacy will not be formalized until this summer’s Democratic convention, but given the coronavirus pandemic he proposed the possibility of holding the gathering virtually.

Until then, Sanders said he will remain on the ballot and continue to accrue delegates ahead of the convention, regardless of when or how it is held.