US sees over 5M COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University

ANKARA

The novel coronavirus infections in the US on Sunday surpassed 5 million as cases have spiked in the country, according to a running tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In all, the data by Maryland-based university showed over 5,000,603 positive test results have been registered so far, with more than 162,400 COVID-19-related deaths.

The US has reported 1,643,118 recoveries from the disease, while it remains the country hardest hit by the pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths recorded worldwide.

New York, New Jersey, and California are among the hardest hit regions in the country.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 727,600 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 19.67 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with nearing 11.96 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, Russia, and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.