US: Small plane crashes into home, 2 killed

ANKARA

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in the US state of Mississippi late Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call that the small civilian plane crashed into a house in Hattiesburg city around 11.20 p.m. (0420 GMT), Ryan Moore, public information officer from Hattiesburg Police Department, told reporters.

The fatalities were confirmed by Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade.

While the entire area has been closed to the traffic, Moore urged citizens not to touch or remove any debris from the incident.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

US Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the crash.