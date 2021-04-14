US stocks higher as earnings season begins

ANKARA

US stock market opened flat on Wednesday as American companies began to announce quarterly financial results.

The Dow was up 60 points to 33,738 with Goldman Sachs rising 2.5% after it said its net income soared 466% to $6.8 billion in the first three months of 2021.

The S&P 500 added 3 to a record 4,144 at 9.40 a.m. EDT (1340GMT) despite Tesla falling 1.7%.

Nasdaq rose 4 points to 14,000 with GameStop jumping 6%, while Moderna and Novavax added 3% and 4.3%, respectively.

The VIX volatility index fell to the 15.38 level earlier. The fear index is now at its lowest point since late February 2020.

After surpassing the $60,000 resistance on Tuesday, Bitcoin was around $63,800.

American cryptocurrency exchange platform, Coinbase, will have its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

A successful IPO may increase capitalization in cryptocurrency markets, which is more than $2.1 trillion, and push crypto prices higher.