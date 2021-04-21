US stocks open lower for second day

ANKARA

Despite strong earnings reports, major indexes on the US stock market were lower at the opening bell on Tuesday for the second consecutive day with rising volatility.

The Dow Jones was down 110 points to 33,967 with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan falling 1.1% apiece. The S&P 500 fell 11 to 4,152 at 9.36 a.m. EDT (1336GMT) despite Tesla gaining 1.4%.

Nasdaq was off 17 to 13,897 with Airbnb and Twitter losing 1.3% each.

IBM announced Monday that it saw 0.9% revenue growth to $17.7 billion in the first quarter from the same period last year. Shares were up 3.6% to their highest level in a year.

The VIX volatility index was on the rise for the second day in a row, reaching 18.08 for a 4.6% daily gain.

After plummeting 20% during the weekend from a record of $64,000, and despite gaining some of it back on Monday, Bitcoin was on the decline again on Tuesday along with other cryptocurrencies, with some losing as much as 20%.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was trying to get a hold on the $56,200 critical support level to break the $57,500 resistance, according to analysts.