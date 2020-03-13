US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls 20% from record high,…

March 11 – The S&P 500 on Wednesday fell 20% below its Feb. 19 intraday record high, crossing the threshold into a bear market after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Earlier in the session the Dow Jones Industrial Average also dipped 20% below its intraday record high reached on Feb. 12. To confirm a bear market the averages would need to close 20 percent below their record closing highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,594.85 points, or 6.37%, to 23,423.31, the S&P 500 lost 164.5 points, or 5.71%, to 2,717.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 457.12 points, or 5.48%, to 7,887.13. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)