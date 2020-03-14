US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq cross bear market…

March 12 – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday fell 20% below their Feb. 19 closing high, crossing the threshold into a bear market after President Donald Trump’s shock move to suspend travel from Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,368.51 points, or 5.81%, at the open to 22,184.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 110.52 points, or 4.03%, at 2,630.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 553.47 points, or 6.96%, to 7,398.58 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)