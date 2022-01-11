US surgeons make history by transplanting a pig heart into a human.

There was no other option for recipient David Bennett, who was dying.

TRENTON, ONTARIO

Doctors said Monday that surgeons in the United States made medical history by transplanting a pig heart into a human. The patient has survived three days so far.

The transplant, which took place at the University of Maryland Medical Center, was a desperate, highly experimental procedure that recipient David Bennett, 57, agreed to because he was dying and had no other options, according to Bennett’s son.

Bennett said the day before the operation, “It was either die or do this transplant.”

“I’d like to live,” says the narrator.

I realize it’s a gamble, but it’s my last resort.”

The groundbreaking transplant could pave the way for the use of animal organs rather than human ones in the future.

Donors are short on the latter.

“If this works, there will be an inexhaustible supply of these organs for patients in need,” said Dr.

Muhammad Mohiuddin, the university’s scientific director of the animal-to-human transplant program.

There is a track record for animal organ transplantation into humans, known as xenotransplantation, and it isn’t good.

In 1984, for example, a baboon heart was transplanted into an infant, but the baby only lived for 21 days.

However, surgeons claim that a gene-editing step was used this time to remove sugar from the cells.

Sugar is to blame for the human body’s rapid rejection of the animal organ.

The American Food and Drug Administration, which must approve xenotransplantation surgeries, gave the go-ahead under “compassionate use,” which means the patient would have died if the transplant was not performed.

It’s being hailed as a quantum leap forward, after doctors in New York attached a pig liver to a cadaver and watched it function last September.

Professor

That operation was led by Robert Montgomery, who has high hopes after the Maryland success.

In a statement, Montgomery said, “This is a truly remarkable breakthrough.”

“As a heart transplant recipient with a genetic heart disorder, I am ecstatic about this news and the hope it provides for my family and other patients who will benefit from this breakthrough.”