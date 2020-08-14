US suspends private charter flights with Cuba

ANKARA

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Thursday he requested the suspension of private charter flights to all Cuban airports, including Havana.

“This action will suspend all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction, except for authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other authorized private charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed in the interest of the United States,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Claiming the Cuban military and intelligence services own and operate “the great majority” of hotels and tourism infrastructure in Cuba, Pompeo said the move “will deny economic resources to the Castro regime and inhibit its capacity to carry out abuses.”

US President Donald Trump’s administration “will continue to target and cut the revenue the Cuban government earns from landing fees, stays in regime-owned hotels, and other travel-related income,” he added.