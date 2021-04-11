US, UN offer condolences following UK prince’s death

WASHINGTON

World leaders on Friday offered their condolences to Britain following the death of Prince Philip, the husband, and consort of Queen Elizabeth II.

In remembering the prince’s contributions, President Joe Biden said Philip “gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family.”

“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as a patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more,” Biden said in a statement.

Philip died at age 99 in Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced earlier on Friday.

He was admitted to a local hospital on Feb. 16 for “a few days of observation and rest,” but stayed there for what was described as infection until March 16.

He had retired from public life in 2017.

On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Prince Philip and offered condolences to the royal family.

Macron described the late royal’s life as “exemplary” and “defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.”

He added: “I wish to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: “As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.”

He added: “He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organizations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport, and education.”

*With contributions by Shweta Desai in Paris