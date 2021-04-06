US: Uprising breaks out at Missouri correctional facility

ANKARA

Police in the city of St. Louis in the US state of Missouri responded to an uprising late Sunday at a downtown correctional facility, according to local media.

Inmates on the third floor of the St. Louis Justice Center reportedly began breaking windows and throwing things onto the street while smoke was pouring out of the broken windows.

Security forces moved the inmates away from the windows shortly after.

The incident comes around two months after 117 inmates broke out of their cells and revolted on Feb. 6.

A corrections officer was briefly hospitalized after the inmates had smashed windows, set fires and tossed chairs, a filing cabinet and other items through the broken glass onto the street.

The latest incident marks the third uprising at the downtown facility since December, according to the Associated Press.