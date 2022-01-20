US Vice President Joe Biden backtracks on his remarks about Russia being a “minor incursion.”

Biden backtracks on his remarks about Russia being a “minor incursion.”

After suggesting that a’minor incursion’ into Ukraine might not warrant a full-scale response, US President Joe Biden has been forced to retract his comments.

After suggesting that a “minor incursion” would not warrant a full response from the country, US President Joe Biden has been forced to clarify his remarks on a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“With President Putin, I’ve been crystal clear.

He doesn’t get it.

“Any – any – assembled Russian units moving across the Ukrainian border is an invasion,” Mr Biden said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Russia will pay a heavy price” if Putin chooses to invade, he said.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do,” he said, after predicting Putin would “move in” to Ukraine a day earlier.

But if they do what they’re capable of with the forces gathered on the border, it’ll be a disaster for Russia if they invade Ukraine again.”

In Kyiv, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the remarks sparked outrage.

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” Zelensky wrote in his message.

There are no minor casualties, and there is little grief associated with the loss of loved ones.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, added that a country “cannot be half-invaded.”

The announcement came after the European Union threatened “massive” sanctions if Moscow launched an attack.

In a last-ditch attempt at talks, US Secretary of State Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Russia announced sweeping naval drills around the world this month on Thursday, claiming the West is planning “provocations” in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said it will conduct maneuvers involving the majority of Russia’s naval potential amid a buildup of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and massive joint war games with Belarus.

“The drills will begin this month to practice navy and air force action in order to protect Russian national interests in the world’s oceans and counter military threats to the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

