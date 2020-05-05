USA. 15 children are hospitalized with “mysterious” syndrome – Observer

A total of 15 children, many of whom were previously infected with the new coronavirus, were recently hospitalized in New York with a syndrome that doctors still do not fully understand, according to health officials, quoted by The New York Times. At issue is a “mysterious” syndrome which has already been registered in different countries affected by the pandemic – in Portugal, the Directorate-General for Health says that there is a pediatric case that can fit in the descriptions coming from outside.

According to the American newspaper, many of the children, aged between two and 15, have symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki’s disease, a rare blood vessel disease. None of the children hospitalized in New York died. It is still unclear whether there are more children in the United States with the same clinical condition, with New York considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Earlier, the Observer explained that Kawasaki disease normally affects the coronary veins, which carry blood to the heart, and the glands in children under five. Most patients recover and have no sequelae, but the most severe cases can develop heart problems. The first to report this clinical picture were the Spaniards, British and Italians.