USA an FBI agent who disappeared in 2007 is presumed dead in Iran

The US government has left Robert Levinson, an FBI agent, who disappeared in 2007 while on an irregular and unauthorized mission on the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf, dead.

The White House recently summoned Levinson’s family, and several senior officials told them that they have concluded that Kish has died in the custody of the Ayatollah regime.

It is not clear, because the White House has not given details and the main source of the information is the family, if Levinson died during the coronavirus outbreak, which has been especially serious in Iran, where there are already more than 2,000 deaths.

True, the President refuses to accept the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies, and asked about Levinson’s death at a recent press conference, Donald Trump said: “I do not accept that he died.”

Levinson’s family yesterday released a statement saying: “Those who are responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those in the US government. USA they must pay for the year they have made. We will spend the rest of our lives making sure of this, and the Iranian regime must know that we will not give up. ”

The FBI is the US Judicial Police. and it only has jurisdiction at the federal level within the country. It is the CIA that is responsible for missions abroad.

The government has always maintained that Levinson was in Iran on his own, but an investigation by the Associated Press agency revealed in 2013 that Levinson had been sent to Iran by analysts from the CIA, the international spy agency, who did not have the authority to do so. .