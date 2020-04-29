USA: China is experimenting with germs in several labs Abroad

“There are several labs in China today that we think are working with infectious pathogens,” Foreign Minister and former intelligence chief CIA said in a news conference on Wednesday. Pompeo said he did not know whether those laboratories, if any, are sufficiently secured to prevent another global outbreak. “Remember, this is not the first virus to come from China,” he added.

Trump critical

President Trump made a critical statement about China earlier this week. He said “not to be happy with China” and “to believe that the virus could have been stopped at the source.” Trump also alluded to compensation from the Chinese.

The Chinese foreign ministry reacted angrily to previous Pompeo allegations last week. He had said that the Communist Party has tried to keep the severity of the new coronavirus a secret.

Pandemic

The director of a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese million city where the coronavirus first broke out at the end of last year, denied that the virus came from his research institute. American news channel Fox News previously made a claim based on unknown sources that the global pandemic started in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Fox News has close links with US President Donald Trump and his supporters. From that angle, China has long been blamed for the corona crisis. For example, Trump himself spoke of the “Chinese virus” for a while.