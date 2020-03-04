USA maintains top status on FIBA men’s world ranking, Serbia and Brazil gain ground

GENEVA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The United States maintained their top status, while Serbia, Czech Republic and Brazil were climbers among top 10 sides on FIBA men’s world ranking.

The world basketball’s governing body has updated the ranking following the first window of the FIBA Continental Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Among previous top 10 sides, only top-ranked USA and the seventh-ranked Greece managed to win both of their games in February, thus remaining on respective positions.

Serbia leapfrogged France into the fifth place. Czech Republic and Brazil climbed one spot each on the ranking. The latter capitalized on a strong start of their FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifiers campaign to break into the top 10.

That came at the expense of Russia, who lost two places and dropped to 11th.

As the ranking considers the results over an eight-year span, the changes are in part to do with the gradually shifting weighting of previous years.

FIBA’s latest ranking update is the final one ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It will be used to determine the seeding for the Olympic men’s basketball tournament draw.

The draw ceremony for both men’s and women’s tournaments will take place at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland on March 20.