USA will include Venezuela in the list of countries that promote terrorism

The United States government will include Venezuela in the list of countries that promote terrorism, which allows it to apply to the Nicolás Maduro regime a series of sanctions even harsher than those that are already in place, as revealed by CNN, citing administration sources. Only North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria are currently in that group.

It is the State Department, diplomacy, that includes certain countries on this list, according to three laws that regulate this regime. This step allows the President to cut aid, a ban on the sale of military equipment, and other tough financial restrictions. Cuba was on that list until the previous government, Barack Obama, withdrew it in 2016.

The most relevant thing is that with the inclusion in this list, those who do business with the Venezuelan regime can be penalized. It is true that the sanctions applied so far have greatly hindered trade between the United States. and Venezuela, but there are some oil companies in the latter country that are collecting debt.

This decision may affect, as in the case of Iran, companies from partner countries of the USA. that they do business with the sanctioned country, as is the case of Repsol.

It is not clear what specific crimes are attributed to the regime, but the CNN network, which has spoken to senior officials who are aware of that decision, ensures that the decision is related to drug trafficking.

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to announce the decision at a press conference this Thursday.

According to those same sources, the Justice department will also file criminal charges against Maduro himself and other leaders of the regime. .