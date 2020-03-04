Usain Bolt battles Jessica Ennis-Hill as Olympic legends collide in new Running World Cup

Over 300,000 runners worldwide have signed up for the new digital-led competition – and London 2012 hero Ennis-Hill is tipped to lead Team GB to glory

Usain Bolt will go head-to-head with Jessica Ennis-Hill as the new Vitality Running World Cup gets started.

The Olympic legends are captaining Jamaica and Great Britain respectively in the new digital-led competition.

Over 300,000 runners from 195 countries and territories are getting ready to take part in the global competition, which calls upon runners from around the world to sign up and contribute towards their country’s total, in a bid to help their nation win.

London 2012 heptathlon hero Ennis-Hill will lead the charge for the UK, who are expected to reach the quarter final stage at the least.

“I am extremely proud to be the UK’s country captain and I can’t wait for the competition to begin,” said Ennis-Hill, who called it a day from athletics after she won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“Whoever you are and whatever your running ability, the Vitality Running World Cup is a great reason to get active and have some fun along the way.

“I hope that we can log those miles and can lead the UK to World Cup Victory.”

Eight-time gold medallist Bolt will be hoping to steer Jamaica to glory once again.

The 33-year-old retired as the greatest sprinter of all-time back in 2017 – and he’ll be up against another Rio 2016 champion in Wayde van Niekerk, who will lead South Africa.

So, how does it work? The organisers insist there are no gruelling training camps, nor scary selection trials. Instead, every participant who completes 3 kilometres in under 30 minutes on a smartphone or fitness device will contribute towards their country’s total.

The Vitality Running World Cup will begin with qualifiers lasting one week.

Following that, the top 16 teams will enter a knockout style tournament, competing over the remaining weekends in March before the grand final in early April. Until your country is knocked out, you can sign-up at any time to take part.

“I am really excited that we are on track to realise our vision of getting the world moving,” said Nick Beresford, founder of The Running World Cup.

“We have an incredible 317,000 participants signed-up and there is still time to take part in the tournament if your country hasn’t been knocked out.”

To find out more and to sign up to the free-to-enter The Vitality Running World Cup, visit: runningworldcup.com.Jessica Ennis-Hill collide as Running World Cup begins.