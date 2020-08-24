Usain Bolt in self-quarantine after taking virus test

ANKARA

Former Olympic Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt decided to go into self-isolation after taking a coronavirus test on Saturday, he announced Monday.

The eight-time Olympic gold winner shared a video on Twitter to confirm that he took the coronavirus test and does not have symptoms.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends,” he said.

“Also, I am having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” he added.