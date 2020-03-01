Use of 49.3: left and right file motions of censure against the government

The reactions of the opposition were not long in coming. And it was the Republicans deputies who first drew the constitutional response at their disposal. This Saturday evening, barely an hour after the announcement of Edouard Philippe to use 49.3 to pass the pension reform, the elected officials announced that they had tabled a motion of censure against his government. In the process, in a separate step, part of the left did the same.

“We have refused any hint of a joint motion with the left, which should table its own motion within a few hours,” had previously specified the leader of the first opposition group, Damien Abad.

The three left-wing groups in the Assembly (PS, LFI, PCF) as well as Jennifer de Temmerman (non-registered, ex-LREM) – that is 63 deputies – denounce in their motion “a government that is trampling on parliamentary procedure”.

“New evidence of weakness”

Already in the hemicycle, the Prime Minister’s announcement had been greeted by hoots from the opposition, from right to left. Several elected officials The Republicans had denounced “brutal” methods, like the Lot deputy Aurélien Pradié. For his part, Eric Woerth had clarified in front of BFM cameras that there was “no chance of a common censure motion”, with the left.

“We do not have the same vision at all with regard to the pension system as with many things. There is not an opposition but oppositions. Oppositions which were expressed in very different ways in the hemicycle, “he added.

“The government will therefore use 49.3 to pass an irresponsible pension reform. This use of 49.3 is further proof of weakness on the part of the Prime Minister, ”said the president of the Republicans Christian Jacob.

A motion expected on the left too

The left could in turn table a censure motion against the government if it managed to obtain 58 signatures in less than 24 hours. At the end of the afternoon, the elected LFI of the Somme, François Ruffin denounced the first on BFMTV a “loose” resort to 49.3 with tremolo in his voice. “They botched this reform, they wanted to set up a false emergency to adopt this reform”.

For his part, Jean-Luc Mélenchon condemned the “extraordinary violence of these procedures”, already adding that he was preparing the text of a motion of censure with André Chassaigne, president of the communist group in the Assembly and several elected socialists.

Political Newsletter Every day, political news seen by Le Parisien

In passing, the president of the rebellious France group denounced the “unfair nature of this process”. “Until Sunday evening, we will run behind each other to get our signatures. We must agree on a text. Everything was done to brutalize and try not to table a motion of censure. You’re wasting your breath. Should we spend the night there, we are preparing this motion of censure, “he insisted before it was confirmed.

The former presidential candidate had even indicated that in the absence of a motion of censure on the left, he would vote in favor of that of the right.

“The urgency was not on this file”

The boss of the PS Olivier Faure also castigated the timing of this use of 49.3, in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic. “The government has chosen to authorize the use of 49.3 during the council of ministers responsible for containing the coronavirus epidemic. Everyone will appreciate ”.

The government chose to authorize the use of 49-3 during the Council of Ministers responsible for containing the epidemic of # COVID19 . Everyone will appreciate. #retraites 👇 – Olivier Faure (@faureolivier) February 29, 2020

Same remark from the secretary general of Force Ouvrière, Yves Veyrier who condemned “the incomprehensible and unacceptable attitude” of the government, adding that “the urgency was not on this issue”.

“(…) The government’s use of 49.3 is a democratic scandal combined with a social disaster. No Frenchman knows what his retirement will be, but everyone understood that he would receive less, by working more, and that the inequalities linked in particular to hardship and precariousness would be increased, “said the mayor of PS de Lille, Martine Aubry.

Le Pen quips: “A 49.3 on Saturday evening …”

Finally on the other side of the political spectrum, the president of the National Rally Marine Le Pen held that “government cynicism has [vait]got the upper hand. “

“A 49.3 on Saturday evening, knowing that the opposition at 24 hours to file a motion of censure is completely incorrect.”

In parallel, yellow vests demonstrated early Saturday afternoon in front of the National Assembly, demanding in particular “more purchasing power”, a “lower taxes” and “an increase in wages and pensions ”. Police carried out verbalizations of demonstrators, as shown by several videos posted on social networks.

According to our reporter on the spot, the police force was then present in number at the end of the afternoon.

In the evening, several hundred people – including yellow vests – were still gathered in front of the Assembly, this time to protest against the use of 49.3.