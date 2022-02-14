Users of Google Maps make a terrifying discovery deep in Russia, which has been dubbed the “most depressing place ever.”

Users of Google Maps make a terrifying discovery in the depths of Russia, which has been dubbed the’most depressing place ever.’

INTERNET sleuths have made a terrifying discovery in Russia’s deepest reaches, which has been dubbed the “most depressing place ever.”

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, an eerie indentation on Google maps marks the location of a former Gulag correctional labor camp.

Images taken at 69°24’19°N 87°38’57°E show a hollowed out area with piles of grey rubble where deconstructed buildings once stood.

After seeing the ghostly image on Reddit, an astute online detective made the connection.

“It is indeed the Norillag labor camp,” they wrote.

“You can even make out the mining facility that’s connected to the camp to the west.”

OP [original poster]: “Nice catch!”

On a photo of a nearby street east of the Gulag, one person who recognized the horror site’s history commented.

“That is one of the most depressing places I’ve ever seen,” they wrote.

The Norilsk Corrective Labor Camp, also known as Norillag, was one of Russia’s most heinous Gulags, where inmates were forced to construct the complex and mine copper and nickel.

Workers were eventually dragged into other jobs that supported the local economy, such as fishing and rebuilding Stalin’s exile home.

It was open from June 25, 1935, to August 22, 1956, and it is estimated that over 400,000 inmates worked there during that time, 300,000 of whom were political prisoners.

Norillag started out with only 1,200 inmates, but as Stalin tried to identify and divide any nonconformists during the Great Purge, the number of inmates grew.

The forced-labor camps were established on Vladimir Lenin’s orders, and they peaked in the early 1950s, when Joseph Stalin came to power.

It is estimated that the Gulag system had over 30,000 camps, with over 3% of the Soviet population imprisoned or in exile.

In the notorious Gulag system, tens of thousands died in inhumane conditions.

Prisoners revolted against the Gulag for 69 days after Stalin’s death in 1953, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people.

It was decommissioned in 1957, along with the rest of the Gulag system.