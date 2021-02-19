USGA picks former LPGA commissioner Whan as its new CEO

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Wednesday that former LPGA commissioner Mike Whan will succeed Mike Davis as its new CEO, becoming the eighth top executive in the organization’s history.

Whan, 56, is expected officially to take over at the USGA this summer, giving him time to work with Davis in a transition period while enabling the LPGA to find his successor.

Davis, who announced last September his intention to step down in 2021 after 10 years at the helm of the USGA, will start a golf architecture firm.

“We had a ton of inbound interest, and we went through a pretty good process, but the shining light in all of that was Mike Whan,” USGA president Stu Francis said. “Mike was head and shoulders above everybody else in terms of what he brings to the table. It’s just sort of the perfect fit in our view.”

Whan announced in January that he was stepping down as LPGA chief after 11 years. During his 11 years, LPGA tournaments increased from 24 to 34, and total prize money increased from 41.4 million US dollars to 76.5 million.

“This one is pretty simple for me. I love this game. I love this sport. I love this country, and I really love the process of getting better and learning and building strategic alliances. And I get all of that in the USGA,” Whan said.

“When I announced my departure from the LPGA, I said that I’m at the age where I sort of have one more big thing to do. I need to get some first-tee jitters again. I need to get nervous, and suffice it to say, I’m nervous. But I revel in that,” he added. Enditem