A Glasgow woman blackmailed a gay man using a ‘ghost account’ on a dating app.

Megan Hume pretended to be another man on Grindr to persuade her victim to send a sexually explicit photo, which she threatened to send to his workplace.

Megan Hume used Grindr to try to extort money from the man from her Glasgow home.

If he did not pay her £50, the 26-year-old threatened to post an explicit photo of himself online and at work.

In Glasgow Sheriff Court this week, she admitted to a single count of attempted extortion.

Hume communicated with the man through a ‘ghost account’ with no name or photo in November 2018, and the two agreed to exchange sexually explicit images.

Hume first sent the victim a male sexual image before returning one with his face.

After that, they exchanged phone numbers.

Hume dialed the victim’s phone number, and the two talked to match the profiles to the numbers.

Before hanging up, she introduced herself as “David from Anniesland.”

Prosecutor Jennifer Gilmour stated, “The victim received more messages on Grindr from the ghost account.”

“At the time, the user stated that the previously sent sexual image would be circulated online, to his home and workplace, unless £50 was sent.”

“Embarrassed, the victim agreed and requested payment on November 7th, the following Wednesday.”

After making more phone calls to the victim about the £50, Hume contacted the cops.

Several more calls from Hume were recorded by the victim over the course of the week.

In one of these instances, Hume “sounded irritated” and threatened to visit the victim’s workplace.

On the agreed-upon payment date, the victim received ten calls, including threats that the images would not be deleted unless she paid.

The phone number was linked to one that was used to call the cops in June 2018.

The call was traced back to Hume, who had identified herself at the time of the call.

She was detained, interrogated, and charged prior to telling.

