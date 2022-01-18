Using a simple rule, a shopper saves £300 per month on their grocery bill.

Using a simple rule, a shopper saves £300 per month on groceries.

Annie Ley, 24, of LatestDeals.co.uk, a money-saving community, has shared her money hacks.

Annie follows a “three-day rule” when it comes to shopping, according to Birmingham Live, and buys everything through cashback sites, enters online competitions, requests freebies, and compares prices to ensure she gets the best deal.

“This year, I’m on a mission to spend far less and save far more in order to put towards a house deposit,” Annie told the LatestDeals.co.uk community.

“I decided to compile a list of my most valuable money-saving recommendations.

“First and foremost, make a shopping list before setting a budget, and stick to it so you don’t get distracted by special offers and marketing gimmicks.

“Although supermarkets try to portray it as such with their brightly colored signs, it isn’t always the best deal.”

You will only buy what you require when you require it.

“If you can, try to buy reduced goods – the best time to go shopping is at 7 p.m. – but only if you are certain you will use it or if you know you can freeze it.

“Even if the price is really good – sometimes up to 90% off! – if it goes bad before it can be used, it’s just wasted money and wasted food.”

This is something I’ve been caught out on before!

“Join as many loyalty programs as possible, such as Tesco Clubcard, Morrisons More Card, Iceland bonus card, Lidl Plus, Nectar card, Boots advantage card, and so on.”

“Occasionally, they will send you double-points or money-off vouchers for products you frequently purchase.

However, if you weren’t planning on purchasing something, don’t be enticed by a 50p off coupon.

I know this isn’t a huge money-saving tip, but the number of times I’ve forgotten a bag and had to pay for one adds up.

“Most stores now only sell bags for life or more expensive material bags, which can add up quickly.

