Using his mother’s phone, a New Jersey toddler went on a shopping spree, spending nearly (dollar)1,800.

Using his mother’s phone, a New Jersey toddler went on a (dollar)1,800 shopping spree.

He’s only two years old, but a New Jersey toddler is already screen savvy — so much so that he racked up a sizable bill with Walmart on his mother’s phone, according to reports.

Madhu Kumar had shopped Walmart online for furniture for the family’s new home, according to WNBC, but she had not yet placed an order.

When large packages began to arrive at the family’s home in New Jersey last week, Madhu became perplexed and asked her husband and two older children who had placed the order.

The order was placed by 22-month-old Ayaansh, not her husband or her two older children.

Accent chairs, flower stands, and other household items that his mother had been eyeing started to arrive at their new home in Monmouth Junction on a regular basis.

“We saw this guy with his phone in his hand – Oh no,” says Pramod Kumar’s father, according to News 12.

“We called and asked if they could please cancel, but they said no, it had already been delivered.”

Madhu, a frequent shopper, had her payment information stored on her phone.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all the payments went through,” Pramod explained.

Since his birth in April 2020, it appears that the youngest Kumar has been paying close attention to his family’s activities.

During that time, he’s seen his “two older siblings and his parents work, go to school, and shop online all from home,” according to WNBC.

Ayaansh is well-aware of what he’s doing.

Ayaansh was able to close the WNBC reporter’s calendar app, send an email to the reporter’s mother, and then search through her contacts while the reporter was at the Kumar home.

“He’s so little, he’s so cute,” Madhu told WNBC. “We were laughing that he ordered all this stuff.”

The Kumars say they’ll remove their credit card information from their phones and add passcodes to prevent Ayaansh from going on any more shopping sprees, according to News 12.

When the family contacted Walmart to explain what had occurred, Walmart…

