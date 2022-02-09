Using my kids’ birthday numbers, I won a (dollar)110,000 lottery jackpot.

Using my children’s birthday numbers, I won a (dollar)110,000 lottery jackpot.

A RETIRED teacher won a (dollar)110,000 lottery jackpot after selecting winning numbers based on his children’s birthdays.

After purchasing a Cash 5 drawing in North Carolina on February 1, Louis Paine Jr, 77, said he was “astonished” to win the prize.

He admitted to the North Carolina Education Lottery, “Of course, I didn’t believe it.”

Louis worked as a teacher for 40 years and said he enjoys playing the lottery because it helps local schools raise funds.

He stated, “It’s critical to give back to education.”

“It’s the best thing our country has.”

Louis expressed an interest in investing some of his winnings, which totaled (dollar)78,122 after state and federal tax withholdings.

He went on to say that he would split the remaining funds with his family.

It’s unclear if he always used his children’s birthdays in his games.

Louis’ win comes after another lottery winner in North Carolina won (dollar)264,419 after playing the same numbers for 16 years.

Lola Allen won a (dollar)1 Cash 5 ticket as well.

When she learned her numbers had been drawn, she told lottery officials she was “numb” with shock.

“I’ve been using the same numbers from the beginning,” Lola, a retired teacher, explained.

“I stuck with them because they’re my favorite numbers.”

“I was stunned when they all fell into place.”

“I couldn’t feel anything.”

Last month, The Sun published an article about an army veteran who won (dollar)4 million on the lottery after using the numbers from a fortune cookie.

Gabriel Fierro, 60, purchased the sweet treat while dining with his wife at Charlotte’s Red Bowl Asian Bistro.

Fierro was “dumbfounded” when he received an email stating that he had won, and his wife assumed it was a scam or April Fools joke.

In Maryland, a scratchcard player won the jackpot for the third time in three years, purchasing all of the winning tickets from the same store.

