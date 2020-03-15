USMNT D Robinson to have heart procedure

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Antonee Robinson said Thursday he needs a heart procedure.

The 22-year-old released a statement on Twitter confirming that he will undergo cardiac ablation to address an irregularity in his heart rhythm.

Robinson, who plays for Wigan Athletic in the English Football League Championship, said the irregular heartbeat was discovered during a physical exam before a potential transfer to AC Milan.

“I feel absolutely fine but this is an issue that needs sorting before I can play again,” he said.

Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. senior team, last appearing in June 2019.

–Field Level Media