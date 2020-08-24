USPS To Release 19th Amendment Stamps Celebrating Women’s Right To Vote

It’s been 100 years since the 19th Amendment was signed and even the United States Postal Service is celebrating women’s right to vote. They will release commemorative stamps next week.

The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920 and added to the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. The USPS stamp will be available on Aug. 22, 2020.

The forever stamp, which will be available in sheets of 20, is inspired by historic photographs. The illustration, created by Nancy Stahl and art directed by Ethel Kessler, shows a diverse group of suffragists marching in white dresses and under purple and gold banners, the colors of the National Woman’s Party (NWP).

Starting Aug. 22, customers can purchase a sheet of 20 Forever stamps with the commemorative 19th Amendment: Women Vote design for $11 on the USPS website.

There will be a virtual First Day of Issue Ceremony for the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Forever Stamps. The ceremony will include Jacqueline Krage Strako, USPS Chief Commerce and Business Solutions Officer, and Andrea DeKoter, Women’s Rights National Historical Park acting superintendent. Historian Coline Jenkins-Sahlin, a descendant of famous suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton, will join them.

A live stream will be hosted on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages on Saturday at 11 a.m. EDT. The event is the first in the Women’s Rights National Historical Park Equality Weekend.

The USPS is getting more attention than usual right now. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been making cuts, but he announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t implement those until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

However, DeJoy did not say whether he’d reverse the cuts that had already been made. Many blue mailboxes and several mail sorting machines had been taken away without notice.

President Trump tweeted Monday to “SAVE THE POST OFFICE” just days after telling Fox that he specifically wanted the postal service underfunded to limit mail-in ballots.

“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told Fox News. “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”