Utah CB Guidry runs 4.29 40-yard dash

Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry blistered the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, posting the second-fastest time of any prospect all week.

Guidry came up two hundredths of a second shy of Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs, who ran 4.27 on Thursday. Ruggs was five hundredths off of John Ross’ record time of 4.22, set in 2017.

Both of Guidry’s times were clocked unofficially at 4.30 on NFL Network, with his official fastest time later revealed as 4.29.

Guidry also impressed with his strength. The 5-foot-9, 191-pounder cranked out 21 bench-press reps of 225 pounds, tied for fifth-most among all defensive backs.

A junior who declared early after posting three interceptions and 19 pass breakups in 38 career games, Guidry is widely pegged as a mid-round prospect.

In other combine news Sunday, top-ranked cornerback Jeff Okudah of Ohio State was fine after falling hard on his head during his workout. Okudah, who said he had some neck soreness, returned to finish the workout.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash while jumping 41 inches in the vertical leap and 11-foot-3 in the broad jump. Both of the latter figures were in the top 10 of all combine participants.

