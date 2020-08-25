Utah Jazz Swingman Explains Reason For Still Wearing Discontinued Kobe Bryant Shoes

One of the league’s fan favorites Joe Ingles is known for his consistency on the floor with his simple yet efficient moves. This can also be reflected in his gear preferences as he’s known to wear the discontinued Nike Kobe A.D. Mid shoe.

The 32-year-old has been donning the shoe for 162 games over the past two seasons, despite the fact that it hasn’t been manufactured since the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Given how the line has been discontinued coupled with the fact of Bryant’s unexpected death in January, Ingles has been resorting to creative means in getting his preferred shoe. Whether it’s Amazon, eBay, or the resale market, Jazz’s equipment manager Adam Klauke shared that Ingles does whatever it takes to get the sneaker that he wants.

“Joe will probably go through five or six pairs of shoes in a season,” Klauke said.

The fact that Ingles rarely changes his shoes has not affected his style of play one bit, as he’s been one of the more reliable players for the Jazz. Throughout the season, he’s averaging 9.8 points a game and shoots near 40% from beyond the arc.

“Same model the entire season, for practice and games. He feels comfortable in those shoes and he wants those shoes, so if it’s not broken then don’t fix it,” Klauke added.

The connection Ingles had also with the shoe can be linked to how the Jazz was the last team Bryant faced in the legend’s career.

“Ten years ago, I never thought I was going to be playing in the NBA, let alone in [Bryant’s] last game,” Ingles said.

There was a deeper relationship with the Black Mamba as Bryant signed the shoes Nike distributed for the athletes sponsored by the company.

“One of the coolest things that ever happened was playing in that game and him signing the shoes when Nike made us all a shoe, and it had the date of the game on it and all that stitched into it,” Ingles added.

With Ingles proving to be one of the more consistent players on the floor, he’ll also consistently put on the shoes that he wants to wear.

“I’ll wear the Kobe until no one else is kind of wearing it and as everyone else moves to the next one, I’ll move to the one everyone has now,” Ingles concluded.